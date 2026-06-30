Collector Slaps ₹62K Fine On Revenue Officers For Delays In Khargone | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday took strict action to ensure effective implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act.

Acting on the directions of Collector Bhavya Mittal, fines totalling Rs 62,000 were slapped on tehsildars and naib tehsildars for delays in disposing of revenue cases within the prescribed timeframe.

The action followed a detailed review of cases pending on the Revenue Court Management System (RCMS) during a revenue review meeting at the district office.

The review found that several public service matters, including name transfers, partition cases and land demarcation, remained unresolved despite exceeding the stipulated deadlines.

Expressing serious concern over the delays, the Collector held the concerned officers accountable under the provisions of the Public Service Guarantee Act.

The administration stated that timely delivery of public services remains its highest priority and that negligence in this regard will not be accepted.

Collector Bhavya Mittal directed all revenue officers to review pending RCMS cases daily and ensure their timely and quality disposal.

She also warned that stricter disciplinary action would be initiated if future cases continue to exceed the prescribed time limits.