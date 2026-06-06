Collector Reviews Monsoon Preparedness, Issues Directions In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration intensified preparations to address potential emergencies during the upcoming monsoon season.

District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena reviewed the district's preparedness during a meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall on Saturday.

During the review, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDMs) informed the Collector that disaster management meetings had been conducted in their respective subdivisions and necessary instructions had been issued to field staff.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Collector Meena directed officials to conduct ground-level inspections of identified vulnerable locations and waterlogging-prone areas rather than relying solely on review meetings.

The Collector instructed SDMs to identify low-lying areas in advance and prepare contingency plans for the safe relocation of residents to relief camps or other secure locations if required.

Meena also directed departments to monitor water levels in dams and reservoirs round the clock. He ordered the cleaning of drains before the onset of rains to ensure smooth water flow.

The Health Department was instructed to maintain adequate stocks of chlorine tablets and essential medicines, while the Food Department was asked to pre-position ration supplies in remote areas.

The Public Works Department was directed to identify unsafe structures and take necessary action.