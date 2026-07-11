Collector Reshuffles Revenue Officials In MP's Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aditi Garg has carried out a major administrative reshuffle aimed at improving the efficiency of the district's revenue administration.

An order issued on Friday revises the jurisdictions and responsibilities of 13 tehsildars and naib tehsildars. The order has come into effect immediately.

According to the order, Tehsildar Premshankar Patel, who has been transferred from Neemuch, has been appointed Executive Magistrate and Assistant Collector for Mandsaur (City).

Kiran Gehlot has been appointed in-charge tehsildar of Sitamau, while Ramesh Bhamare has been posted to Dhundhadka, Rohit Singh Rajput to Shamgarh, Brijesh Malviya to Daloda, Pankaj Jat to Malhargarh, Mukesh Kumar Nigam to Bhanpura and Mohit Meena to Kayampur.

Among the naib tehsildars, Vandana Hite has been posted to Malhargarh, Pushpendra Hatila to Shamgarh and Vinod Kumar Sharma to Garoth.

Bhim Singh Khabde has been appointed Executive Magistrate for Shamgarh, while Raghunath Machar has been appointed Executive Magistrate for Garoth.

The order states that Kiran Gehlot is currently undergoing mid-career training. Until she assumes charge, Mohit Meena will hold the additional responsibility of Sitamau tehsil.

Collector Garg clarified that all other provisions of previously issued orders will remain unchanged. The revised order is effective immediately.