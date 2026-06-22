Collector Pulls Up Officials For Laxity During TL Meeting In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neetu Mathur issued notices to officials who remained absent from the weekly Time Limit (TL) meeting held at the Aalirajpur Collectorate on Monday.

Expressing displeasure over their absence, she also directed a Rs 500 penalty against an official for failing to dispose of a Public Service Guarantee case within the stipulated time. The fine will be deposited in the Red Cross fund.

Reviewing the progress of e-KYC, the Collector took a strict view of the slow pace of work and issued a notice to the Sondwa Janpad Panchayat CEO while directing that two days' salary be deducted. She instructed all Janpad CEOs and municipal CMOs to organise special camps to accelerate e-KYC registration.

The Collector also directed officials to immediately resolve CM Helpline complaints pending for more than 50 and 100 days. SDMs and tehsildars were instructed to speed up farmer registry work.

During the meeting, Mathur reviewed preparations for the upcoming Collector-Commissioner Conference. She directed officials to install MP e-Seva flex boards in all tehsils and Janpads, dispose of pending Sambal registration cases, and ensure regular inspections of hostels by field officers.

Senior district officials, including the CEO of the District Panchayat, Additional Collector, SDMs and Deputy Collectors, attended the meeting.