Collector Orders Action Against Absent Teachers And Staff In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat has warned of strict action against officials and employees found negligent in school administration after conducting surprise inspections at 10 educational institutions in Jhabua Development Block.

The inspections covered high schools, higher secondary schools, primary schools and secondary schools. The Collector said negligence regarding the quality of education, student attendance and the smooth functioning of schools would not be tolerated.

He added that surprise inspections would continue and directed teachers to remain in regular contact with parents to ensure 100% student attendance.

During the inspection, several institutions were found lacking in attendance and administrative discipline. At Government High School Kardavad Badi, no students were present and a teacher was found absent without prior information.

The in-charge of Primary School Gehlar Badi was absent, while at schools in Khedi, both the primary school in-charge and a teacher were missing.

At Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Pitol, four teachers were absent. The Collector directed suspension action against one habitual absentee teacher and two Class IV employees.

Government High Schools at Pipaliya and Antarveliya also recorded zero student attendance during the visit.

In contrast, Government Girls Secondary School, Pitol, received appreciation from the Collector for its high attendance and committed teaching staff. The teachers of the school will be honoured on Monday for their performance.

Show-cause notices have been issued to employees and officials of several institutions where lapses were identified during the inspections.