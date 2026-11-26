Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has issued notices to 10 landowners for allegedly developing colonies without permission in Luhari village and Kumhari villages of Jaora tehsil and Jaora.

Collector Ajay Katesaria ordered an inquiry and directed officials to take strict action against unauthorised colony development.

The administration issued the notices following an investigation report submitted by the Jaora tehsildar. According to the report and land records presented by 'patwaris', the landowners developed colonies without obtaining the prescribed permissions or paying the required fees.

The alleged violations fall under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act, 1993, and the Madhya Pradesh Gram Panchayat (Development of Colonies) Rules, 2014.

The administration has provided the landowners with an opportunity to present their explanations and submit relevant documents before taking further action.

Katesaria has also directed all sub-divisional officers (revenue) to immediately investigate unauthorised colonies in urban and rural areas and submit their reports to the colony cell. The administration will hold officials concerned accountable wherever it establishes illegal construction. Strict action will follow against those found developing colonies without permission.