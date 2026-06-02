Collector Directs Stronger Waste Management Measures In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Monday reviewed the solid waste management arrangements in the district and directed officials to ensure the strict implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Chairing a meeting of the special cell formed for waste management in urban and rural areas, the Collector instructed all local bodies to use only authorised vehicles for waste collection, transportation and disposal.

He also directed the officials to submit a progress report to the government within 15 days and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court directives.

A special cell team will regularly inspect dumping sites across the district. The meeting also focused on improving the waste management at tourist and pilgrimage centres, monitoring legacy waste and enforcing the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Collector called for daily sanitation in densely populated areas, identification of garbage-vulnerable points and strict action against negligence.

He also stressed effective utilisation of Swachh Bharat Mission funds, ward-level rankings and wider adoption of the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) the concept in waste management.