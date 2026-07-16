Collector Can't Reopen Police Probe After Closure Report: High Court | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant ruling reinforcing the separation of executive and judicial powers, Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed orders issued by a collector directing police to reopen a criminal investigation and recall a closure report in a 2020 fraud case.

Justice Jai Kumar Pillai, while allowing a writ petition filed by Deepak Manulal Garg, held that the district collector had no jurisdiction under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to interfere with the statutory investigation process or direct the police to withdraw a closure report already submitted to the competent court.

The case arose from a registered at Kotwali Police Station in Dewas for alleged offences under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

After completing the investigation, the police found insufficient evidence against the accused and submitted closure reports in May 2024.

However, in September 2025, Dewas collector issued directions asking the police to recall the closure report and reopen the investigation.

The petitioner challenged the collector's directives, arguing that the executive had no legal authority to interfere with an investigation once a closure report had been forwarded to the magistrate.

The State government defended the collector's action, contending that the objective was to ensure a fair investigation and referring to the provision for further investigation under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

Rejecting the State government argument, the HC observed that once a closure report is filed, the matter falls exclusively within the jurisdiction of the judicial magistrate, who may accept the report, reject it and take cognizance, or order further investigation.

While police retain the statutory power to conduct further investigation under Section 173(8), such action cannot be initiated on the basis of an executive directive from the collector, the court said.

The HC held that permitting executive authorities to compel the reopening of investigations would amount to a usurpation of judicial functions and undermine the rule of law.

It described the collector's orders as being "entirely alien to the scheme of the CrPC" and ruled that an order passed without jurisdiction is a nullity.

Accordingly, the HC quashed the collector's order dated September 8, 2025, and subsequent related communications.

At the same time, the HC clarified that its ruling would not prevent the Judicial Magistrate from exercising lawful powers over the closure report, nor would it bar the investigating agency from conducting further investigation independently under Section 173(8) of the CrPC, provided it acts strictly in accordance with law and without influence from the quashed executive directives.