Collector Bharsat Sets 3-Month Deadline To Meet NRLM Targets, Focus On 10,000 Rural Women | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat has directed officials of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to achieve all pending targets within the next three months, with a focus on expanding income-generating opportunities for rural women.

Chairing a district-level review meeting on Saturday, the Collector stressed better coordination among departments, including agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and horticulture, to connect self-help group (SHG) members and their families with sustainable livelihood activities.

He instructed officials to ensure that at least 10,000 women associated with SHGs are linked to income-generating initiatives aimed at improving their financial independence.

Dr Bharsat also directed officials to document and publicise success stories of women entrepreneurs every month to inspire others to adopt self-employment opportunities.

Highlighting the need to integrate health with livelihoods, he proposed developing trained SHG members as "Sickle Sakhis" to create awareness about sickle cell disease, promote regular care, balanced nutrition and timely medication, and support the district's sickle cell eradication campaign.

The Collector further instructed officials to connect more unemployed rural youth with skill development programmes and job fairs while ensuring maximum registration of eligible SHG women under the Shram Mandhan Yojana so they can benefit from government social security schemes.

Officials from the district- and block-level livelihood mission and other departments attended the meeting.