Cocktail 2 Opens In Indore With 145+ Shows | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood's most anticipated romantic drama, Cocktail 2, hit the screens on Friday, with bookings opening as early as last Sunday. Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the 2012 original and written by Luv Ranjan, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, marking Kapoor and Mandanna's first on-screen pairing.

Indore has emerged as a key market for the film, with multiplexes allotting it over 145 shows by trimming slots for older releases. Single screens across Central India backed it strongly, too.

Trade insiders in Indore note expectations rose sharply after the original Cocktail's success, and with no major Bollywood competition this week — following the underwhelming runs of Main Wapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata and Haunted 3D — the film stands to benefit directly.

Early audience reactions on social media have been mixed: some viewers are calling it a "Bollywood RomCom Super Hit" with a relevant message on relationships, while others found the first half merely passable, though they praised Kriti Sanon's performance.

The film follows a couple, played by Mandanna and Kapoor, as they navigate a decade-long relationship.

With formal reviews and Day 1 numbers still rolling in, Indore exhibitors are hopeful that the youth-driven film will connect with local audiences.