CMO's Promise: All Encroachments Would Be Removed After August 15 In Jobat | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Temporary shops occupying the footpath of a bridge reconstructed last year for about Rs three crore have raised safety concerns, particularly for schoolchildren using the route daily.

The bridge is a key link between the city and surrounding rural areas. Several institutions, including the Government Girls' Hostel, Gayatri Shaktipeeth, Anshul Vidya Mandir and Maa Parvati Memorial School, are located across the bridge. A clinic, police station and other government facilities are also situated nearby.

The Municipal Council is collecting fines from shops temporarily encroaching on the bridge, according to the report. Recent joint action by the local administration has failed to clear the footpath completely.

Shaktipeeth School principal Ravikanta Verma urged the Municipal Council to take concrete measures, saying the obstruction causes daily problems for residents and students and could lead to an accident.

CMO Priya Mehda said safety would not be compromised and assured that all temporary encroachments on the bridge would be removed after Aug 15.

Former BJP district president Rakesh Agarwal said the issue had been brought to his notice and that he would speak to officials concerned to ensure the encroachments were removed.