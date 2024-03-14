CM Yadav Unveils New MP Vision In Khargone, Promises Buses For College Students

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for education and infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, unveiled his vision for a progressive state in Khargone. Emphasising action over words, CM Yadav announced plans to provide bus services for students in all colleges across the state.

Addressing a gathering at the PG College in Khargone, where he inaugurated the satellite campus of Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University, CM Yadav reminisced about his education in government schools and colleges, highlighting the challenges faced by students when schools were far away.

The CM drew parallels with historical figures like Tantya Mama, who fought against the British and announced plans to ease the travel for students by running buses to colleges, including agriculture colleges in Guna and Khargone.

The ceremony also marked the unveiling of Krantiveer Tatyatope University in Guna through video conferencing. A short film showcasing the education department's work under the new education policy was screened.

Additionally, Yadav inaugurated three lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 557 crore, aimed at improving agricultural infrastructure in the region. These include the Pipri, Chaundi-Jamanya, and Balakwara Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

The new universities in Khargone are expected to benefit more than 25,000 students from five districts, including Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur. Currently, students have to travel to Devi Ahilya University in Indore. The university will initially operate from the PG College campus in Khargone until its dedicated building is constructed.

Yadav also emphasised cultural pride, noting the importance of Lord Ram's legacy and the recent developments in Ayodhya. He praised the Prime Minister, mentioning the construction of the Ram Mandir and announced plans for a helicopter facility between Omkareshwar and Mahakal.

He was accompanied by various political dignitaries, including Khargone MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil, and other local representatives.