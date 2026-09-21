CM Mohan Yadav Walks Ujjain Streets, Orders Faster Simhastha 2028 Development Works | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday walked through parts of the city to inspect the various development and construction works under way for Simhastha Mahaparv-2028.

He directed officials to complete the works of importance for Simhastha on priority within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister took stock of the progress of the road widening work from Neelganga to KTM-GAIL Square and of the construction of a new road from Shanti Nagar to Indore Road.

He obtained information from the officials present at the spot about the progress of the construction works and the time frame, and directed them to complete the works important from the point of view of Simhastha on priority within the stipulated time frame.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents along the route.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the main route to the Baba Mahakal Temple ran from Sindhi Colony Square to Nanakhera Bus Stand. He said that an alternative route would also be available for movement from Nanakhera Bus Stand.

He said that it was an important route passing through the middle of the city, which would connect the old city with the new city through an elevated bridge.

He said that for the widening of this extremely important route, the citizens of Ujjain had voluntarily set back their houses and extended their cooperation. He said that this reflected the glorious heritage of Ujjain and the commitment of its citizens to development.

Chief Minister Yadav said that even in places where houses and shops were being affected by the development works, local residents were welcoming him with flowers.

He said that this reflected the large-heartedness of the citizens of Ujjain and their positive spirit towards development. He said that looking after their facilities and arrangements was the responsibility not only of the government but of every section of society.

He said that citizens of all communities of Ujjain were cooperating in the development of the city and the preparations for Simhastha.

Those present during the inspection included Rajya Sabha member Balyogi Umeshnath; MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda; Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal; city BJP president Sanjay Agrawal; divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh; ADGP Rakesh Gupta; DIG Navneet Bhasin; collector Raushan Kumar Singh; SP Pradeep Sharma and municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra, along with other public representatives and officials.