CM Mohan Yadav Visits Nijanand Dham Ashram On Raksha Bandhan; ₹20 Crore Development Push In MP’s Khachrod | FP photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Shravan Shukla Purnima and Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Shri Nijanand Dham Ashram at Chirola Fanta, Khachrod, on Friday.

During his visit, he paid obeisance and offered a garland to Gurudev to seek blessings. The Nijanand Committee accorded a warm welcome to CM Yadav upon his arrival at the Ashram.

As his convoy travelled along the route from the helipad to the Kutiya, flowers were showered on him from a specially erected stage set up to mark the occasion.

Rs 5 crore sought for Shri Neelkanth Lok, Rs 15 crore for key roads

Municipal council president Govind Bharawa submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 20 crore for various development works in Khachrod to the CM during his visit.

Bharawa said the memorandum sought Rs five crore for construction of Shri Neelkanth Lok on the lines of Ujjain at the ancient Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple, described as a major centre of faith in the city.

Another Rs 15 crore was sought for construction of dividers and road widening on key stretches, including Railway Station to Old Bus Stand, Ratlam Road to Khari Meethi Bavdi, New Bus Stand to Nagda Road Bypass and Badnagar Road to Nijanand Dham Ashram Chirola Fanta.

Bharawa said the CM assured that every possible assistance would be provided for the city's development.