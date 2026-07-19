CM Mohan Yadav Urges Farmers To Adopt Modern Technology, Natural Farming At Balram Krishi Mahotsav In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday virtually addressed farmers during the Balram Krishi Mahotsav, urging them to adopt modern technology, natural farming, scientific practices and improved irrigation to make agriculture more profitable and strengthen rural livelihoods.

Describing Jhabua as a district known for its tribal heritage and agricultural traditions, Yadav praised its maize production and highlighted its growing reputation for Kadaknath poultry.

He said 50 Krishi Sakhis have been selected under the National Mission on Natural Farming, while natural farming is being practised on about 3,125 acres with government certification.

The Chief Minister said the state is promoting Kadaknath under the "One District, One Product" initiative and that more than 1,000 new beneficiaries joined Kadaknath farming this year.

He also stressed the importance of dairy, goat rearing, poultry and animal husbandry in providing farmers with a steady source of income.

Highlighting irrigation and crop development, Yadav said the Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla Micro Lift Irrigation Project would irrigate nearly 32,000 hectares and benefit around 50,000 farmers after completion.

He added that cotton sowing has reached 23,230 hectares during kharif 2026, around 16% higher than last year, while the PM Mitra Park at Badnawar in Dhar district would improve market access for cotton growers.

He also highlighted the tomato processing unit at Petlawad, where tomatoes grown on 2,812 hectares are processed into sauce and ketchup, with produce supplied to several states.

Raised-bed soybean cultivation introduced on 500 hectares has increased productivity by 10-15%, he added.

Citing the Meteorological Department's forecast of below-normal rainfall, Yadav directed officials to remain prepared to support farmers.

He said crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh are available at zero per cent interest, electricity connections can be obtained for Rs 5, and dairy projects are eligible for a 33% subsidy of up to Rs 40 lakh.

He also said the government has begun procurement of Kodo-Kutki with a bonus for farmers.

During the programme, beneficiaries received assistance under various government schemes, meritorious Class 10 students were honoured, and exhibitions showcased agricultural mechanisation, natural farming and organic products.