CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Bhojshala, Take Part In Roadshow On May 25 In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to visit Dhar on Monday following the recent court verdict in favour of Hindus in the long-pending Bhojshala dispute.

According to officials, the Yadav will take part in a roadshow and later visit the Bhojshala complex, where he is expected to perform aarti. Authorities have also planned a public meeting around 100 metres from the site. After the programme, Yadav will leave for Mandu's Devi Ji temple to launch the Jal Ganga campaign.

Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena held a review meeting with officials on Sunday and directed them to ensure security, barricading, drinking water, sanitation and uninterrupted electricity arrangements at all venues. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Chaudhary also inspected the event locations.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community have reportedly approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court order related to Bhojshala.

Farmers attend cooperative gram chaupal in Dhar

The Kukshi Cooperative Society organised a gram chaupal in Kapsi village of Dhar district to spread awareness among farmers about cooperative banking services, crop loans and government welfare schemes.

District Cooperative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer K K Rayakwar interacted with farmers and answered queries related to agricultural loans and banking facilities. Several farmers who were not members of the cooperative society also submitted membership applications during the programme.

Officials informed farmers about the state government's zero per cent interest loan scheme and explained the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards, including livestock-related loans. They also urged farmers with overdue loans to clear their pending dues.

Officials discussed the newly introduced e-token system for fertiliser distribution and answered farmers' queries regarding the online fertiliser booking process. They urged farmers to book fertilisers on time to ensure adequate supply during the farming season.