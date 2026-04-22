CM Mohan Yadav Stresses Role Of Cadre Training At BJP Workshop In Indore

CM stresses role of cadre in strengthening BJP at workshop | FP Photos

Indore Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday emphasised the crucial role of party workers in strengthening the BJP while addressing a regional training workshop in Indore.

Speaking at the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan–2026, the Chief Minister said the BJP is a cadre-based organisation where training plays a key role in shaping workers’ personalities and enhancing their effectiveness. He urged workers to actively communicate both organisational activities and government achievements to the public.

Highlighting governance initiatives, Yadav said the state government is working towards public welfare through schemes like helicopter ambulance services, free transport of deceased patients and efforts to boost farmers’ income by declaring 2026 as Kisan Kalyan Varsh.

Senior BJP leader Shiv Prakash underlined that the party’s strength lies in the dedication and capability of its workers, while state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal stressed the importance of training in familiarising cadres with ideology and organisational functioning.

Former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said continuous dialogue and collective discussions make training more effective. The workshop saw participation of around 348 workers from six states, focusing on strengthening organisational structure and outreach.