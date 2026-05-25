CM Mohan Yadav Picks Up A Shovel: Devi Sagar Gets New Life In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the deepening work of the historic Devi Sagar pond in Dhar and performed shramdaan under the state government’s Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan during the Ganga Dussehra celebrations.

After offering prayers at the pond, the CM joined residents and officials in voluntary labour activities and appealed to citizens to actively participate in water conservation efforts. He said water conservation was not solely the responsibility of the government, but a social movement that required public participation.

Dr Yadav said extensive work was being carried out across Madhya Pradesh for protection and revival of traditional water sources. He urged people to conserve water and support efforts to rejuvenate old ponds, lakes and stepwells.

During the programme, the CM also announced the construction of a grand Saraswati Lok in Dhar in honour of Goddess Vagdevi. He further declared that a Raja Bhoj Research Institute would be established in the city, describing Dhar as the karmabhoomi of Raja Bhoj. He added that a museum dedicated to Raja Bhoj was also being developed in Bhopal.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, former minister Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon, MLA Neena Vikram Verma, MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and several public representatives attended the event.

Devi Sagar is among Dhar’s historic “saadhe baarah talab” water structures developed during the Parmar and Pawar dynasties. Officials said the pond has played a crucial role in the city’s water supply system for decades and remains an important centre of heritage and faith due to the nearby Garh Kalika Mata temple.