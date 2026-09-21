CM Mohan Yadav Orders Phase 3 Blueprint For IT Park In MP’s Ujjain | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven leading IT and technology companies had sought 126,000 square feet (11,706 square metres) in the IT Park under construction here near Government Ujjain Engineering College on Indore Gate, 3,101 square metres more than the capacity of Phase-1.

In view of this unprecedented investor enthusiasm and steadily growing demand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to immediately prepare an action plan for Phase-3 of the park.

The Chief Minister visited the site on Sunday and inspected the construction work of Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the state-of-the-art IT Park in detail. Expressing satisfaction over the fast pace and quality of construction, he appreciated the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).

In view of the unprecedented enthusiasm of investors and the continuously growing demand, he also directed the officials to immediately prepare the action plan for Phase-3.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the development of the IT Park in Ujjain was creating world-class infrastructure for BPO, co-working spaces, software development, innovation and state-of-the-art technology services.

He said that because of this, the youth of the Malwa region would not have to move to big metropolitan cities for jobs, and thousands of jobs in the technical and service sectors would be created at the local level.

During the inspection, MPIDC executive director Rajesh Rathod briefed him about the entire project, the layout and the future plans.

The total saleable area available in Phase-1 of the IT Park was 8,605 square metres (about 92,623 square feet).

However, even during construction, 11 leading IT and technology companies of the country had submitted expressions of interest (EOI) and sought 126,000 square feet (11,706 square metres) of space, which was 3,101 square metres more than the capacity of Phase-1.

Warki Pvt Ltd, IT Geeks Technologies Pvt Ltd and Amulyam Global Pvt Ltd had sought 20,000 square feet each. Vepga IT Services Pvt Ltd had sought 12,000 square feet.

Airivensiball, MR Software, Ivey IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bestpiers Infosystems Pvt Ltd and Computronics System India Pvt Ltd had sought 10,000 square feet each. Jet Wave Solutions Pvt Ltd and Trivima Solutions Pvt Ltd had sought 2,000 square feet each.

A grand building of B+G+6 (two basements, ground floor and six floors) was being constructed on 6,232 square metres of land at a cost of Rs 46 crore.

Sixty-five per cent physical progress and 65% financial progress had been completed. The plan was to complete the construction work by December 2026. The ground-breaking ceremony was performed by the Chief Minister on Dec 21, 2024.

To meet the additional demand from companies, a second G+6-storey building was also taking shape at a cost of Rs 46 crore as Phase-2.

In view of the heavy response from investors, the Chief Minister had directed that the blueprint of Phase-3 be prepared in line with future requirements, so that no technology company coming to Ujjain faced a shortage of infrastructure.