CM Mohan Yadav Meets Bohra Spiritual Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Discusses Simhastha 2028 Preparations And Development In Ujjain

CM Mohan Yadav Meets Bohra Spiritual Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Discusses Simhastha 2028 Preparations And Development In MP’s Ujjain | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, at Mazar-e-Najmi in Ujjain on Tuesday. The meeting focused on development projects, healthcare facilities, industrial growth and preparations for Simhastha 2028. Syedna Saifuddin appreciated the state government's initiatives aimed at transforming Ujjain and extended his blessings and good wishes for Madhya Pradesh's continued progress, prosperity and the well-being of its people.

During the interaction, the spiritual leader conveyed Diwali greetings to the Chief Minister and expressed optimism about the state's development. BJP Ujjain district president Sanjay Agrawal was also present.

आज उज्जैन में बोहरा समाज के धर्मगुरु सैयदना मुफद्दल सैफुद्दीन साहब जी ने भेंट कर दीपावली के पावन पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दीं। इस दौरान प्रदेश में संचालित विकास कार्यों, जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं और सिंहस्थ-2028 के आयोजन को लेकर चर्चा हुई। इस अवसर पर उपस्थित बोहरा समाज के भाई-बहनों को दीपावली पर्व की बधाई दी। #HappyDiwali2026 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 10, 2026

Yadav welcomed Syedna Saifuddin and acknowledged the Dawoodi Bohra community's long-standing association with Ujjain. He highlighted ongoing infrastructure development projects and public welfare schemes being implemented across Madhya Pradesh.

The spiritual leader particularly appreciated the efforts being made to prepare Ujjain for Simhastha 2028, a major religious gathering expected to attract devotees from across the country.

Healthcare And Industrial Development Discussed

The discussions also covered the expansion of healthcare services, the creation of employment opportunities and the promotion of entrepreneurship. Syedna Saifuddin emphasised the importance of improving medical facilities and strengthening livelihood opportunities for residents.

The Chief Minister assured the state government's support for expanding hospital infrastructure and promoting industrial initiatives in Ujjain. They also discussed how these efforts could benefit people from all sections of society in the city and surrounding areas.

Syedna Saifuddin is currently touring various cities across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, interacting with members of the Dawoodi Bohra community. During his visits, he offers guidance on religious practices, family values, education, entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

His visit also highlighted the community's continued engagement in social welfare and regional development initiatives.