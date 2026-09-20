CM Mohan Yadav Meets Beneficiaries, Reviews Development Projects During Neemuch Visit | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday attended the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan felicitation programme and later released female cheetah CCB-2 into a designated enclosure at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary under Project Cheetah.

With the release, the number of cheetahs at the sanctuary increased to four.

At the CSV Agroha Bhawan programme, the Chief Minister visited exhibitions showcasing government schemes, development initiatives and local products.

He reviewed the Gandhi Sagar Group Water Supply Scheme-2, inspected scooters provided to students under the e-scooter scheme and interacted with beneficiaries.

Yadav also viewed paintings created by students on the theme 'India of My Dreams' and lauded their creativity. He received information about the lighting of 50,000 lamps at the Kileshwar Mahadev Temple complex on Thursday.

He also inquired about the 'Jeevan Sanjivani Abhiyan', drug de-addiction and cybercrime awareness at the Police Department's exhibition.

Yadav praised products such as brushes, combs and flutes made from bamboo and also took information about organic products from farmer Bhagirath Nagda.

During an interaction with the media, Yadav responded to questions regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's programme in Indore. He said discussions on employment, education and youth issues should be based on facts and information.

He also said the Congress leadership should introspect following electoral defeats and remarked that a "Congress-free India is emerging."

Later, at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Yadav released CCB-2, a female cheetah brought from Botswana and relocated from Kuno National Park.

District Panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chauhan, Ujjain division commissioner Ashish Singh and municipality president Swati Chopra were among those present.

District gets stadium, airport announcements

The district received announcements for two major development projects by CM Mohan Yadav. Yadav, on Sunday, announced construction of a stadium and an airport for Neemuch.

The announcements followed demands raised by Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, which the Chief Minister mentioned during his address.

The stadium is expected to strengthen sports facilities and opportunities for athletes, while the airport announcement is aimed at improving connectivity and supporting trade, tourism, industry and investment.

Congress leader placed under house arrest

Political activity intensified on Sunday amid Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit in the city. Ahead of the visit, police placed District Congress president Tarun Baheti under house arrest. Cantt Police Station in-charge Saurabh Sharma reached Baheti’s residence in the morning along with police personnel.

Following their arrival, Baheti was not permitted to leave his residence, while police personnel were deployed at the main entrance. The action has drawn attention in local political circles, particularly amid preparations for the Chief Minister’s programme.

It has been reported that the police action was linked to the possibility of protests or black-flag demonstrations by Congress workers during the visit.

However, no official explanation regarding the house arrest has been issued by the police. The action has reportedly caused resentment among Congress workers and become a subject of discussion within local political circles.