 CM Mohan Yadav Hosted Dinner Date With BRICS Delegates In The City
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CM Mohan Yadav Hosted Dinner Date With BRICS Delegates In The City

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hosted a welcome dinner in Indore for BRICS conference delegates, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The evening featured vibrant cultural performances that captivated guests by showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s rich heritage, diverse folk art, spiritual traditions, and major tourism landmarks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 12, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Hosted Dinner Date With BRICS Delegates In The City
CM Mohan Yadav Hosted Dinner Date With BRICS Delegates In The City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hosted a dinner in the city on Thursday in honour of Agriculture Ministers, foreign delegates and guests who have arrived to participate in the BRICS conference. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present.

The guests were welcomed with cultural performances showcasing the State's rich heritage, spiritual traditions and tourism attractions.

During the cultural evening, performances highlighting the State's folk art, culture and spiritual traditions captivated delegates from India and abroad. The programme showcased the State's cultural diversity, historical landmarks and tourism destinations.

Among those present were Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Agriculture Minister Adal Singh Kansana, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Zila Panchayat President Reena Satish Malviya and MLAs Malini Gaud, Usha Thakur, Ramesh Mendola, Madhu Verma and Golu Shukla, along with other public representatives and senior officials.

The event, organised alongside the BRICS conference, provided an opportunity to showcase the State's cultural identity and hospitality to international delegates.

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