CM Mohan Yadav Backs Uniform Civil Code, Says ‘One Nation Should Have One Law’ | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday strongly advocated the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while inaugurating the newly constructed Rs 83-crore, 300-plus-bed District Hospital on Dhar Road.

Addressing the gathering, he said that if the country is one, the law should also be the same for everyone.

"If Ramchandra had one marriage, the same can be expected from Rahim. Our Muslim sisters are also our sisters.

Why should they face discrimination?" the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is moving towards introducing a uniform civil law.

He said that before taking the proposal forward, committees headed by a former Supreme Court judge gathered suggestions from more than 10 lakh people across all 55 districts and 10 divisions of Madhya Pradesh.

"We could have passed the law directly in the Assembly, but we chose public consultation," he said, adding that the government intends to move ahead with the proposal during the ongoing monsoon session.

Referring to the Bhojshala dispute, CM Yadav said the matter is before the court and assured that the state government would implement its verdict.

He also accused the Congress of practising vote-bank politics on issues such as the UCC and Bhojshala.

Highlighting healthcare reforms, the Chief Minister said the new district hospital would emerge as a major public healthcare centre, benefiting residents of Indore, Mhow, Betma, Depalpur and nearby areas.

He said Madhya Pradesh currently has 33 government and private medical colleges, and the number will increase to 52 within the next two-and-a-half years. He added that undergraduate MBBS seats have risen to around 5,500.

CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is the only state where the government pays the tuition fees of economically weaker students who qualify in NEET but cannot afford admission to private medical colleges after missing seats in government institutions.

He also announced that medical education loans would be made available to ensure that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to become a doctor because of financial constraints.

Describing governance as requiring difficult but necessary decisions, the Chief Minister compared reforms to "bitter medicine" needed for recovery, citing the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as an example.

During the event, he also announced a new road connecting Chandan Nagar to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. He said the government would continue to focus on employment generation, farmer welfare, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and improving international connectivity.