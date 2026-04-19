CM Mohan Yadav Attends Mass Wedding In Dhar; 400 Couples Get ₹49,000 Assistance Under State Welfare Scheme |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 400 couples tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Sirsodiya village under Dhar district on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the ceremony and reiterated that the state government remains committed to the empowerment of daughters and ensuring their secure and bright future.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said such mass marriage programmes serve as a strong support system for poor and needy families. He said marriage is one of the most important traditions of Indian culture and a key pillar of society. He added that the government aims to ensure that the marriages of daughters are celebrated with dignity and respect.

Yadav inaugurated the ceremony by lighting a ceremonial lamp and showering flower petals on the newly married couples. He blessed the couples and wished them a happy and prosperous married life. He described the programme as a meaningful initiative that reduces the financial burden on many families.

Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, Yadav said each newly married couple receives financial assistance of Rs 49,000 under the scheme. He said the assistance helps families meet marriage-related expenses and promotes social welfare.

He also reiterated the cultural importance of Dhar district and linked it with the historical memories of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, adding significance to such ceremonies.

Local MLA Kalusingh Thakur, in-charge collector Abhishek Choudhary, other public representatives, senior officials and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.