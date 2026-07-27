CM Mohan Yadav Announces Police Battalion For Khandwa, Transfers ₹3,300 Crore To 82 Lakh Farmers | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced the establishment of a police battalion in Khandwa, describing it as a major gift for the district, while addressing the Balram Krishi Mahotsav at the new Agricultural Produce Market Complex.

The announcement, made amid a long-standing demand for divisional status for Khandwa, is expected to strengthen law and order and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister also announced that the tender for the Khandwa-Mundi road would be issued before Aug 15 and assured early approval for other road development projects in the district.

During the event, Dr Yadav transferred more than Rs 3,300 crore into the bank accounts of over 82 lakh farmers across Madhya Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana with a single click.

He said the state was observing a "Farmer Welfare Year" and reiterated the Government of India's commitment to making agriculture more profitable through direct financial assistance, improved irrigation, modern technology and better rural infrastructure.

Highlighting irrigation expansion, the Chief Minister said projects in the Ken-Betwa, Narmada, Tapti, Kalisindh and Parvati river basins would enhance irrigation coverage and boost agricultural productivity across the state.

Dr Yadav said 16 government departments were working together to increase farmers' incomes by promoting allied economic activities alongside conventional farming.

He added that 42.70 lakh farmers had received Rs 4,000 each under government welfare initiatives, while financial assistance had also been extended to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana, differently abled persons and widows.

The Chief Minister said the government was accelerating the provision of roads, electricity and tap water in villages to improve rural living standards.

Referring to Khandwa's cultural significance, he described it as the sacred city of Dada Dhuniwale and highlighted ongoing development works at Omkareshwar ahead of the Simhastha, along with efforts to promote important religious and cultural destinations across Madhya Pradesh.

HIGHLIGHT

Police battalion announced for Khandwa

Rs 3,300 crore transferred to 82 lakh farmers

Khandwa-Mundi road tender before Aug 15

CM offers prayers at Dadaji Dham

Yadav also offered prayers at Dadaji Dhuniwale Maharaj Dham during his visit to Khandwa, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Extending Guru Purnima greetings, he said lakhs of devotees from across the country visit the shrine every year. Accompanied by BJP leaders, MLAs and party office-bearers, the Chief Minister also reviewed development works and pilgrim facilities at the temple.

The administration and Dadaji Trust are strengthening arrangements for traffic, security, drinking water, healthcare and smooth darshan ahead of the Guru Purnima celebrations.