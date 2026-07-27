8,100 Join Indore Police's Anti-Drug Marathon "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori" | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 8,100 people took part in a marathon organised by the Indore Police Commissionerate under its "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori" campaign on Sunday, reinforcing the message of a drug-free and healthy society.

The event, titled "Run for a Healthy Life – Say No to Drugs", began at 6 am from Nehru Stadium. Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and Indian cricketer Rajat Patidar flagged off the marathon, with Patidar joining the participants and urging youngsters to stay away from drugs and pursue sports, discipline and hard work.

The marathon featured two categories — a 5-km route from Nehru Stadium to Holkar College and back, and a 10-km route from Nehru Stadium to the Rajiv Gandhi Statue and back.

Students, women, children, senior citizens, athletes, social organisations, members of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, police trainees and officers from various departments participated. Before the run, participants took a pledge to stay away from drugs and help build a drug-free society.

Addressing the gathering, CP Santosh Kumar Singh said drug addiction harms not only individuals but also families and society, and appealed to citizens to spread awareness against substance abuse.

Participants also joined a Zumba warm-up session before the marathon. Appreciation certificates were distributed at the end of the event.