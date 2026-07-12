CM Mohan Yadav: 20mn Youth To Build Viksit Bharat | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government would provide all possible assistance to help youth realise their dreams.

He said the state's 20 million youth would become partners in building a 'Developed India @2047' and architects of the state's prosperity.

"We are working with commitment to hone the talent of the youth for nation-building," he said, adding that the government was providing specialised training through skill enhancement institutes.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 'My Youth-My Pride' Conclave at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday. He inaugurated the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Yadav also interacted with digital content creators at the 'Madhya Pradesh Youth Conclave-2026'. Appreciating their contribution to youth empowerment and public awareness, he announced the institution of a 'Digital Content Award'.

He said young people using digital platforms with positivity, innovation and social commitment were emerging as powerful agents of change and deserved recognition.

More than 200 digital content creators and influencers from the Malwa-Nimar region, including Indore, Ujjain and Dhar, participated in the event.

During the interaction, Dr Yadav discussed their role in nation-building, social change and public awareness.

He said social media and digital platforms had become effective mediums for guiding society and that today's youth were not merely creating content but also shaping ideas, connecting society and giving voice to the aspirations of the new generation.

2027 to be the 'Year of the Youth'

Yadav announced that 2027 would be dedicated to the state's youth. He said the government would take all necessary steps to ensure their holistic welfare and create ample employment opportunities.

He added that the journey towards youth welfare had already begun through the 'Youth Conclave' and stressed that youth participation was crucial for the bright future of both the state and the nation.

"We will ensure 100% participation of the youth in the state's development mission."

Youth attending the conclave presented the draft of 'Madhya Pradesh Yuva Sankalp-2026' to the Chief Minister. He congratulated the young contributors who helped prepare the document.