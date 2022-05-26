CM meets Jaora delegation, says priority to work of public need

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): “The state government has given priority to the development of the common people”. This was said by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a meeting organised with a delegation of the Jaora Assembly constituency. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey was also present.

During the meeting, the CM and the MLA were honoured with shawl and shrifal and members of the delegation raised various demands regarding the development of the area.

Demand was raised for granting approval for constructing a dam, open-indoor sports stadium, Industrial Training Institute, renovation of Government College, Piploda, sub-registrar office, drinking-water management, and other works.

The CM assured the members that priority would be given to works of public need. On this occasion, BJP district vice president Mahesh Soni, city president Pawan Soni, Backward Front former district president Nand Kishore Mahawar, former general secretary Pramod Rawal, general secretary Rajesh Sharma, and many others were also present.

