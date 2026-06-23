Clean Water Deadline Issued As Neemuch Civic Body Warns Contractors | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch Municipality president Swati Gaurav Chopra has directed officials and private contractors to immediately improve drinking water supply, sanitation and civic services in Neemuch, warning that negligence will invite strict action, including cancellation of contracts.

Chairing a review meeting with Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Durga Bamaniya, Water Works president Chhaya Jaiswal and officials, Chopra took strong exception to repeated complaints of contaminated drinking water.

She instructed the Nagpur-based company replacing filter media to complete the work within 15 days and restore the filtration plant within three days.

The company handling water distribution was also directed to ensure timely supply of clean drinking water.

She warned that contractors failing to resolve public complaints should not expect payments from the municipal council and directed the CMO to initiate legal action if lapses continue.

CMO Bamaniya also ordered regular monitoring of water quality and prompt redressal of complaints.

She later conducted a surprise inspection across several wards, where she found poor sanitation, absentee field staff and roadside encroachments.

Show-cause notices were ordered against absent employees, contractors were directed to complete an under-construction drain before Muharram, encroachments were removed and officials were instructed to penalise littering and ensure proper waste disposal across the city.