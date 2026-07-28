Class VIII Pass Youth Held For Posing As Lawyer In Indore District Court | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who studied only up to Class VIII was allegedly posing as a lawyer and moving around the Indore District Court premises in an advocate's uniform before being caught by members of the Indore Bar Association.

The matter came to light after Bar Association president Advocate Rakesh Pal and other lawyers grew suspicious of his activities and questioned him.

The youth, identified as Dharmendra Rathore, was allegedly dressed in the black-and-white advocate's attire and was seen entering courtrooms as though he were a practising lawyer.

During questioning at the Bar Association office, he reportedly claimed to be working as a junior to a government advocate at the High Court.

Verification by the Bar Association, however, allegedly revealed that Rathore was not enrolled as an advocate and had studied only up to Class VIII.

He was subsequently handed over to the MG Road police by Bar Association president Rakesh Pal and secretary Dharmendra Gurjar.

The incident comes amid the Bar Association's ongoing drive against fake lawyers operating in the district court premises.

The association said Rathore had also posted photographs of himself on social media dressed as an advocate, including pictures apparently taken at the High Court.

Police have taken Rathore into custody and are investigating whether he impersonated a lawyer before courts or misrepresented himself to litigants.