Class 4 Bhil Student Seeks Justice From Collector After Alleged Caste Discrimination | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fourth-grade student of Government Primary School in Jobat, accompanied by his parents, sought justice from District Collector Neetu Mathur during a public hearing, after he was expelled from school for belonging to the Bhil community.

The student, identified as Laxman, alleged that he faced discrimination at school. He alleged that he was denied a plate during midday meals; instead, he was asked to bring utensils from home.

When his family raised objections against this treatment, the school administration issued him a Transfer Certificate (TC) and expelled him from the institution.

Following the expulsion, he was denied admission to any other school, leaving the child without access to education.

Taking serious note of the matter, District Collector Neetu Mathur ordered an immediate investigation by the BCC and directed officials to ensure the student's re-admission to another school the same day.

Collector Mathur said that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty upon completion of the investigation report. “Any form of discrimination against students would not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Mathur added.