Class 11 Student Found Hanging At MP’s Khandwa Hostel, Family Seeks Probe | FP photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old Class 11 student died under suspicious circumstances at the Raja Shankarshah-Raghunathshah Senior Boys’ Hostel on Sirsod Road in the Chhaigaon Makhan police station area.

He was found hanging in his room on Tuesday morning. Police and a forensic team have begun investigating the incident.

The deceased was identified as Poonamchand, son of Tulsiram, of Kakouda village in Pandhana, and was staying at the hostel for his Class 11 studies. Preliminary information suggests he used a bedsheet as a noose and attached it to the room’s window.

Police have not determined the reason for his death, and no suicide note has been found. After failing in the Class 11 examination, he was repeating the class this year.

Police Station in-charge SN Pandey said Poonamchand shared the room with another student. According to the roommate, both went to sleep on separate beds and he neither heard any sound nor noticed movement during the night.

He found Poonamchand hanging after waking in the morning. Police are questioning the roommate, other students and hostel staff.

Assistant Director of Tribal Welfare Department Dr Narayan Singh said 50 students are enrolled at the hostel, but 28 were present on the night of the incident. Officials are gathering information about the absence of the remaining students.

The forensic team examined the room and collected evidence. Police are also examining other circumstances, including the student’s mobile phone and contacts.

The hostel was inaugurated last month in the presence of Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah and MP Gyaneshwar Patil.

On the other hand, family members and locals demanded an impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death.

NSUI district president Chandan Singh Pawar demanded a high-level inquiry, preservation of CCTV footage and attendance records, examination of hostel staff’s roles, and action if negligence is established.