Civil Services Day Observed With Pledge For Better Governance In Indore

Officers Pledge To Work More Effectively In Public Interest |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Services Day was observed with enthusiasm in the city, where a formal programme was organised at the collector’s office to mark the occasion. The officers pledged to uphold administrative responsibilities and work more effectively in the public interest.

The event was attended by collector Shivam Verma, district panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain and additional collectors Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, Roshan Rai and Rinkesh Vaishya, along with other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Verma highlighted the importance of Civil Services Day, stating that administrative services act as a vital link between the government and the public. He urged officials to prioritise public service while maintaining transparency and sensitivity in their work.

During the programme, a live telecast of the state-level Civil Services Day celebration held in Bhopal was shown. The broadcast showcased key administrative initiatives and recognised outstanding contributions by various departments.

At the state-level ceremony, MSME minister Chaitanya Kashyap and chief secretary Anurag Jain were present as chief guests. Former chairman of the Capacity Building Commission Adil Zainulbhai also attended the event.

Additional chief secretary (General Administration) Sanjay Dubey spoke about the significance of Civil Services Day. The event was also attended by director general of the Administrative Academy Sachin Sinha and a large number of public servants.