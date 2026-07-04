Civic Chief Inspects Waterlogging Hotspots, Orders Immediate Corrective Measures | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Friday inspected several waterlogging-prone areas across the city following continuous rainfall and directed officials to take immediate remedial measures.

The inspection covered Bombay Hospital, Lasudia Mori, SR Compound, Panchwati Colony, Malviya Petrol Pump, LIG Square, Palasia Square, Khajrana Square, Radisson Square, Robot Square and Ring Road.

During the visit to SR Compound and Panchwati Colony, the commissioner found that ongoing private construction had damaged a stormwater drain, causing severe waterlogging.

He ordered the construction work halted immediately and directed officials to take action against those responsible. Restoration of roads affected by sewer line works was also ordered and commenced on the spot.

IMC razes two unsafe buildings in monsoon safety drive

As part of its monsoon safety drive, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has demolished two dilapidated buildings to eliminate potential risks to public safety.

On Friday, IMC's removal squad safely demolished a dangerous building at 68/5 Pardeshipura under Zone 5 and another unsafe structure at 11 Sarafa under Zone 3.

Officials said the operation was carried out with necessary safety measures and technical precautions to ensure that nearby residents and properties were not affected.

Building inspectors, engineering officials and the removal team remained present throughout the demolition process.

The civic body appealed to citizens to report any abandoned or structurally weak buildings in their neighbourhoods so that timely action can be taken to avoid accidents during the ongoing rainy season.