Civic Body Poll Results: BJP mayoral candidate wins in Satna, gains majority in Itarsi

FP Pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations were observed outside the office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Satna after party mayoral candidate Yogesh Tamrakar won†in urban body elections on Sunday.

People were seen dancing outside the counting office where firecrackers were burst to celebrate his victory.

According to sources, Tamrakar after winning said that he will develop a beautiful Satna and will build a city that the local residents desire.

'I will try to issue a helpline number of municipal corporation office so that no one has to face any problem for any work,' Yogesh was quoted as saying to the media persons.

'We will work hard to develop Satna into a smart city. He further thanked people of Satna for his remarkable victory in by-polls,' he added.

BJP emerges as largest party in civic polls again

Ganjbasoda: The counting of votes for the first phase of civic polls concluded on Sunday. The counting was done amid tight security arrangements in the Government Higher Secondary School located at Jai Stambh Square in the city, where out of the total 24 wards in the city, 16 seats went to the Bharatiya Janata Party, 7 seats to the Congress party. Rebel candidate Sandeep Thakur won the seat by contesting as an independent candidate after not getting a ticket from BJP for the seat from Ward No. 23. As counting of votes took place heartbeat of candidates increased. In some rounds, some candidates went ahead and in other rounds, as soon as the names of the candidates who were victorious were announced, their supporters rejoiced and took out processions with drums, musical instruments, fireworks and flower garlands. On the other hand, Roshan Rai the returning officer of the municipality, presented certificates to elected councillors who won ward wise.

Narmadapuram: The results of urban body election were declared in Itarsi on Sunday. The candidates tried their luck in 34 wards where there was a fierce contest between Congress and BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party won in 20 wards and Congress in 14 wards. Thus, BJP has gained majority in Itarsi municipality. The chairman of municipality will be a BJP corporator. Meanwhile, Congress lost some of its key wards to BJP. The disappointment among them was clearly visible.

Councillors congratulated each other. There was an atmosphere of celebration at Dr Sitasharan Sharma's house.