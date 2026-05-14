City Students Deliver Top Scores, With Many Crossing 97% And Several Touching The 99% Mark | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore turned into a city of celebrations as CBSE Class 12 results brought one of its strongest academic performances in recent years. From early-morning result checks to late-day gatherings at homes and schools, the mood remained upbeat as students across the science, commerce and humanities streams delivered top-tier scores, with many crossing 97% and several touching the 99% mark.

The biggest headline came from the science stream, where Anubhuti Agrawal (99.2%) emerged as the state and city topper, placing Indore at the top of Madhya Pradesh’s merit chart. Her score stood out not just for its scale, but for its consistency across subjects in a year marked by intense competition.

State topper interview: ‘The Hogwarts moment’

Anubhuti Agrawal – 99.2% (Science)

When the result showed 99.2% on the screen, Anubhuti Agrawal did not describe it as magic. But she did admit that one fictional world once sparked her love for reading — Hogwarts.

“Harry Potter got me interested in books,” she said with a smile. “It made reading feel like a world, not a task.”

That imaginative world remained separate from her real life of mock tests, NEET preparation and long study schedules, but it quietly shaped her discipline. “In Hogwarts, every spell needs practice. Here, every concept needs repetition,” she said.

She described her preparation as a long, steady journey rather than a last-minute sprint. “Each day, I put in a small piece of effort,” she said. “Sometimes results fell despite hard work. I learned to look at the bigger picture.”

Her preparation became more structured after December, when she shifted into focused mock tests and revision cycles. She also relied on a “first principles” approach. “If I break things down, everything becomes simpler,” she said.

Chemistry was her most challenging subject. “One subject always gets neglected when you switch focus. For me, it was chemistry. I had to keep rotating attention,” she said.

Outside academics, she stayed balanced through reading, sketching and music. “I stayed active with friends too. That’s my happy place,” she said.

Her long-term goal is medicine, though she remains open-ended about her future path. “I want to pursue NEET, but I still have a lot to explore. I’ll decide later.”

At home, the academic environment runs deep. Her father, Anuj Agrawal, is a director (BTech, MBA), and her mother, Roli Agrawal, is a managing pathologist (MBBS, DNB pathology).

“Discipline matters more than pressure,” she said. “Consistency is what really works.”

And unlike Hogwarts, where magic chooses the wizard, here she chose the routine — one day at a time.

Commerce city topper

Yuvraj Saraf – 99%

The commerce stream also saw one of the city’s highest individual scores this year, with Yuvraj Saraf securing 99% and topping the stream. His result stood out in a tightly packed merit list, with several students scoring between 97% and 98%.

Humanities city topper

Abhiraj Singh Sengar – 98.6%

The humanities stream produced a tightly contested result sheet led by Abhiraj Singh Sengar, who topped the stream with 98.6%, one of the highest humanities scores in the city. He credited discipline and repetition over motivation-driven study.

“Consistency always wins. You do the same work for hours every day for a year. It pays off,” he said.