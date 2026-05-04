City Police Booked A Man For Molesting A Subordinate At Flat In Indore | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a man for allegedly molesting his subordinate at his flat in the Hira Nagar area on Sunday. According to the police, the 23-year-old woman stated in her complaint that she worked as an assistant manager at a private company and had joined the organisation in February 2026.

She alleged that the suspect took her in his car on the pretext of a training session, claiming other employees would also join. However, instead of taking her to a workplace, he took her to a flat in Bajrang Nagar where no one else was present.

The woman alleged that the suspect locked the room, switched off the lights and tried to molest her. When she resisted and raised an alarm, he stopped, but later threatened her with serious consequences if she disclosed the incident.

Terrified by the suspect, the woman stopped going to work and informed her family. With their support, she approached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and stated that they are investigating all aspects of the allegations to take appropriate action based on the evidence.