City MY Hospital Enters New Era Of Healthcare, Unveils Advanced CT And MRI Machines

City MY Hospital Enters New Era Of Healthcare, Unveils Advanced CT, MRI Machines | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to government healthcare infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday unveiled two state-of-the-art diagnostic machines, marking what officials described as the beginning of a “new era” in medical services for the Malwa-Nimar region.

The advanced facilities, a 128-slice CT Scan machine (Canon Aquilion Prime SP) and a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine (Wipro GE Signa Creator), were inaugurated in the Radiology Department by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and MLA Golu Shukla during a ceremonial event attended by senior doctors and paramedical staff.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav, and Head of Radiology Department Dr Alka Agrawal. Officials said the installation of the high-end machines is a major step towards transforming Indore into a medical hub. The technology will significantly improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis while making advanced imaging facilities accessible to economically weaker patients. Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will receive these services free of cost, while other patients will be charged at highly subsidised rates.

Agrawal explained that the 128-slice CT scanner is capable of performing highly detailed imaging, including advanced coronary artery and heart-related examinations. The newly installed 1.5T MRI machine will help doctors conduct in-depth evaluation of neurological disorders and spinal conditions with greater precision.

Yadav said patients visiting the hospital will now receive world-class diagnostic services within the government healthcare system itself, reducing dependency on expensive private centres. Ghanghoria said the upgrade was essential to meet National Medical Commission standards and would greatly assist resident doctors in research and academic work.

He added that the administration is working to modernise the hospital’s infrastructure and improve patient services.

“We want MY Hospital to become the best hospital in Madhya Pradesh and among the finest healthcare institutions in the country,” Ghanghoria said, adding that introducing advanced technology remains the administration’s top priority.