City Crime Branch Arrested Three Suspects With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.5 Lakh

Three Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested three suspects with brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Friday. The drugs were hidden inside the storage compartment of the electric scooter. Police also seized the scooter and a mobile phone from the suspects.

According to the crime branch officials, the suspects were identified as Saurabh alias Ishu Orade, Gaurav Patil and Shahil alias Omprakash Yadav, all residents of different parts of the city. Police said all three suspects already have several criminal cases registered against them under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Excise Act.

Acting on a tip-off received during patrolling on Thursday, the crime branch team surrounded the suspects near Vishranti Square on Shivaji Nagar Main Road and stopped the black electric scooter. During the search, officers found brown sugar packed inside a transparent zip-lock pouch hidden under the seat.

After questioning the two suspects caught on the spot, police traced and arrested another suspect, Shahil. A case has been registered under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. During initial interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted they were involved in drug trafficking to earn illegal profits. Police are now investigating the source of the drugs and identifying other people connected to the network.