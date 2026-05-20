City Crime Branch Arrested Five Men With MD Drugs Worth ₹1 Crore, Along With Illegal Pistol | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested five interstate drug traffickers and seized mephedrone (MD) drugs worth around Rs 1 crore along with illegal weapons and vehicles from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects were allegedly involved in supplying illegal narcotics for financial gain over the past several months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the crime branch team received information that some men would gather near the TCS Square on the Super Corridor in a black SUV to deliver a large quantity of drugs.

Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch team laid a trap near Veer Tejaji Temple on Tigariya Badshah Kakad Road. When the suspicious SUV and two motorcycles arrived, the police surrounded them from all sides.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape at high speed in the SUV. However, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a divider, damaging the front of the vehicle.

The police team immediately caught all five suspects on the spot. During the search of the vehicle s dashboard, police recovered one kilogram of MD drugs valued at nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Naveen Solanki, Govind Verma, Shankar Singh, Vikram Singh, and Narendra Singh. Police said some of the suspects worked in salons and drove Rapido bikes, while others were involved in farming.

Apart from the drugs, police also seized a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an SUV, and two motorcycles. The total value of the seized material is estimated to be around Rs 1.21 crore.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway to identify the source and network involved in the drug supply.