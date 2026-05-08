City Begins Groundwork For Regional Medical Hub Project | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the first phase of preparations for setting up a Regional Medical Hub in the city, as announced by the Central Government in the last Union Budget to establish five Regional Medical Hubs in the country, a comprehensive list of treatments and treatment packages offered by hospitals will be compiled.

The database will serve as a foundation for various stakeholders to build future strategies.

A dedicated portal will also be developed to bring all stakeholders onto a single unified platform. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be formulated to govern these processes, while efforts will also be directed towards facilitating insurance portability.

To give concrete shape to the proposal for setting up a Regional Medical Hub in the city, a meeting was held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office on Friday, where suggestions regarding the initiative were received. Medical experts and representatives of stakeholders from various sectors attended the meeting.

Among those present were Himanshu Prajapati, executive director, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC); Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, chief medical and health officer; and Dr DK Sharma, superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital, along with managers of various hospitals and other concerned officials.

Suggestions were invited from all participants to ensure that the proposed initiative is established with high standards of quality care and credibility.

Following the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Dr Khade said thorough preparations covering both long-term and short-term aspects must be completed before the project proposal is presented to the government.

The meeting also included discussions on specialised medical packages currently offered by hospitals operating in the region. Stakeholders presented suggestions regarding preparations required before expanding into the sector and outlined their specific requirements.

Suggestions were also received regarding expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Officials said efforts will be made to establish integrated healthcare setups combining Homoeopathy and Ayurveda.

SALIENT POINTS

Comprehensive list of treatments and treatment packages offered by hospitals to be compiled

A dedicated portal to be developed to bring all stakeholders onto a single unified platform

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be formulated to govern processes

Efforts will be made towards facilitating insurance portability

Efforts will be made to establish integrated healthcare setups combining Homoeopathy and Ayurveda