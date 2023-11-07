City Advocate Vinay Saraf Is Now MP High Court Justice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-based advocate, Vinay Saraf, has been appointed as judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

On November 11, 2022, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh had made the above recommendation in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

“For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice ..." Collegium comprising CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna said.

Hailing the appointment, Indore Bar Association president Gopal Kacholiya said that Justice Vinay Saraf, who was a senior member of Indore Bar Association, has brought glory to the association.

In another development, association member advocate Khiladilal Gangaure has been elected to the vacant post of Madhya Pradesh State Advocate Council (Jabalpur).

Till now there were four members in Madhya Pradesh State Advocates Council from Indore, and now, for the first time, there are five members from Indore.

Read Also Indore: Police Recover 411 Lost Mobile Phones

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)