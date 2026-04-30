CISCE 2026 Result Trends Show Wider Spread Of High Performance In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Declaration of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results on Thursday marked a noticeable shift in Indore’s academic performance pattern, with 2026 outcomes reflecting a broader distribution of high scores rather than isolated peaks of exceptional results.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced results at 11:00 am, triggering heavy traffic across official result portals. As scorecards became accessible, early assessments from schools and educators pointed to a changing performance structure across city institutions.

Unlike previous years, where results were largely defined by a small group of standout toppers, 2026 data shows tighter clustering of scores in higher bands, particularly in the 90% and above range, indicating a more even distribution of academic achievement across schools in Indore.

ISC (Class 12) Hall of Fame 2025-26

Science Stream: The Elite Cohort

Shubh Tiwari |

Shubh Tiwari – 97.75% (2026 Topper) “I focused on consistency throughout the year and stayed away from distractions like social media. My strategy was simple, clear concepts, regular revision, and steady practice. I’m now preparing for JEE Advanced and aim to pursue Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras. My parents’ support has been crucial.”

Commerce Stream: Analytical Leaders

Somesh Kali |

Somesh Kali – 92.75% (2026 Topper) “My preparation was based on self-study. I revised the syllabus multiple times and focused on understanding concepts instead of memorising. Studying about six hours daily helped me stay consistent. I now plan to pursue a BBA from an IIM.”

Humanities Stream: Social Science Scholars

Shivangi Gupta |

Shivangi Gupta – 93.75% (2026 Topper) “I chose Humanities because of my interest in History. I plan to pursue graduation in the subject and later specialise in Archaeology. My family has supported my unconventional choice, which means a lot to me. I’m inspired by discipline and hard work.”

ICSE (Class 10) Merit Register 2025-26

Sarah Saurabh Kashikar |

Sarah Saurabh Kashikar – 97.2% (2026 City Topper) “It was unexpected and I’m very happy. I’ve chosen Commerce with Mathematics and am still exploring my future path. I aspire to become an entrepreneur and build something of my own. My parents have been my biggest role models, teaching me discipline and balance.”