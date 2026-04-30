Krishnali Merchant Tops ICSE In Bhopal With 99.6%; Daksha Bhatnagar Scores 99.25% In ISC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Krishnali Merchant topped the city in the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examination 2026, scoring 99.6% marks. In the ISC (Indian School Certificate) examination, Daksha Bhatnagar scored 99.25%.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations 2026 on Thursday. Other high scorers in the ICSE include Mahi Maheshwari (99%), Atharva Malavita (98.8%) and Ananya Raje (98.4%). In the ISC, other top scorers include Garvit Israni, Ronit Makhijani and Dhruv Manshani (98.5% each), Tanush Mishra, Ayush Tarun, Anushka Rathore and Shivendra Tiwari (97.5% each).

Students can view their results on the council’s website or by visiting their DigiLockers. The ICSE examinations were held from February 17 to March 30 while the ISC examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 6. About 2.6 lakh students took the ICSE examination while 1.5 lakh wrote the ISC examination across the country.

The overall pass percentages were 99.18% in the ISC and 99.13% in the ICSE. As a matter of policy, the CISCE does not announce an official merit list. Students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Those unhappy with their scores can also take improvement examinations in up to two subjects. About six schools in the city are affiliated to the CISCE, including Mount Carmel School, Sanskar Valley School and Billabong High International School.