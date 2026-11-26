Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cinema, spirituality and music will converge at a three-day cultural festival beginning Nov 27 at Daly College, bringing together prominent voices from the entertainment industry for discussions on contemporary cultural and creative issues.

A key attraction will be a session titled ‘Bollywood, Sanatan and Censorship’, featuring lyricist Rashmi Virag and actor Sudhanshu Pandey. The discussion will explore the portrayal of Indian cultural values in cinema, freedom of expression, creative responsibility and the role of censorship.

Music, love and the story of Hanuman Ansh

Music composer Shreyas Puranik will lead a session titled ‘Zindagi Mein Aur Gaana Hai Yeh Ishq’, discussing the creative process behind film music, the relationship between melody and lyrics, and how music captures emotions such as love.

Film director Vishal Chaturvedi will present ‘The Story of Hanuman Ansh’, sharing insights into the film's concept, research, inspiration and cinematic interpretation of a spiritual subject.

The festival will begin at 4 pm on Nov 27 at Dhirubhai Ambani Auditorium. Sessions will be held on Nov 28 and Nov 29. With free entry on all three days, the event will also feature book, apparel and food stalls. Daly College is the venue partner, and the Madhya Pradesh government's culture department is collaborating in the event.