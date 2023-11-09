Choose Shukla For Goon-Free Area: Priyanka Gandhi

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Chose Sanjay Shukla, if you want your area free from goons. He is fighting to keep the area free from goons,” AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Wednesday.

She was addressing a roadshow in Banganga area in support of Congress candidate from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla on Wednesday. She also wished Happy Diwali to all as the roadshow concluded.

A large number of Congress workers and leaders participated in the roadshow which started from Nandbagh and concluded at Baneshwari Kund.

Congress leaders and residents showered flowers and petals on Priyanka and even raised slogans in her support. More than a hundred stages were erected on the route of the roadshow to welcome the Congress leader.

Gandhi took over one-and-a-half hour to cover distance of over 3-kilometre. She was accompanied by Sanjay Shukla, his wife Anjali Shukla and Rau MLA Jitu Patwari.

Meanwhile, other Congress candidates, including Satyanarayan Patel and others too shared the open vehicle with Gandhi for few minutes during the roadshow.

Notably, Indore-1 is one of the hottest seats in the state as sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla is pitted against BJP heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya. The BJP leader, who said that he was not keen to contest the election, has launched a full-fledged campaign leaving no stone unturned.

Stage collapses, Gandhi checks well-being of workers

A stage erected to welcome Gandhi at Kushwah Nagar main road collapsed under the weight of Congress workers during the roadshow. No one was severely injured in the incident. Priyanka Gandhi stopped the roadshow and went down from the vehicle to inquire about the wellbeing of workers.

Shukla is Sharma ji: Gandhi’s slip of tongue

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi faced an awkward moment, when she erroneously called MLA and candidate from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla as ‘Sharma Ji’.

“Aap 'Sharma ji' ko jante hi honge…” she said. However, she immediately corrected herself as Patwari pointed out the mistake.

