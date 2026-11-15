Children's Day 2026 Celebrated Across Madhya Pradesh With School Fairs, Cultural Programmes And Tributes To Jawaharlal Nehru | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ghoda Chowpati, celebrated Children's Day with enthusiasm.

MLA Neena Vikram Verma attended as chief guest, while district vice-president Rakhi Roy was the special guest.

Students enjoyed a children's fair featuring various delicacies.

School management committee president Rameshwar Solanki and Indira Sisodiya addressed the gathering.

Principals Prerna Shitut and Sunita Vijayvargiya attended. Rupa Soni conducted the programme, while Lata Chaurasia proposed the vote of thanks.

Dinesh Vasunia provided the information.

Children enjoy colourful school celebrations

BARWANI: Rajkumar Khandelwal Smriti Higher Secondary School celebrated Children's Day with enthusiasm, marking the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Students dressed in colourful attire participated in recreational activities organised by teachers.

Principal Madhav Khandelwal encouraged students to develop their talents through education and proper guidance.

He emphasised that education should nurture responsible, self-reliant and sensitive citizens. The celebration concluded with cheerful memories and enthusiastic participation.

Party workers garland former PM’s statue at Nehru Park

ALOT: Congress workers celebrated the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, by garlanding his statue at Nehru Park.

Block Congress president Ramesh Pathak, city Congress president Ashok Panchal, Vinay Nigam and other party workers attended the programme and paid floral tributes.

Congress workers honour Nehru's legacy

KHETIA: Block Congress Committee, Khetia, celebrated Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary as Children's Day by garlanding his portrait at the rest house. Speakers recalled his contributions to nation-building, democracy, industrial development, scientific progress and modern education.

Block Congress president Dinesh Soni, city president Sadashiv Marathe, district secretary Santosh Patel, former councillor Kishan Aisikar, Tribal Block Congress president Sanjay Chauhan and several party workers attended the programme.

Celebration promotes student confidence

AALIRAJPUR: Government High School, Bharat Ki Chowki, celebrated Children's Day with enthusiasm, placing six students, Sheetal, Roshni, Kiran, Sandeep, Rahul and Anil, on stage as special guests. \

Principal Anju Sisodiya conducted the programme and shared inspirational stories. Male teachers presented a street play, while female teachers danced.

Teachers Ankita, Geeta, Sheikh and Manisha encouraged students to embrace discipline, hard work and positive values.

Bhuria highlights Nehru's vision for children

JHABUA: District Congress Committee members celebrated Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary and Children's Day by garlanding his portrait. Former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria recalled Nehru's contributions to nation-building and his affection for children.

He emphasised that Nehru considered children the nation's future and advocated quality education and opportunities for them. Hemendra Katara, Harsh Jain, Narvesh Amaliar, Ayush Ohari, Gori Katara, Sheela Bhuria and other Congress workers attended the programme.

Congress leaders distribute fruits at hospital

SITAMAU: The City Congress Committee distributed fruits at the Community Health Centre on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress leaders garlanded his portrait and recalled his contribution to nation-building. District vice-president Govind Singh Panwar, Nirmal Farkya, Pawan Sharma and other party workers attended the programme.

MLA Chhaya celebrates children’s day

KHANDWA: Pandhana MLA Chhaya More visited Tantya Mama Bhil’s birthplace, Baroda Ahir, under Tribal Pride Week. She participated in a cleanliness drive at the memorial and celebrated Children’s Day with schoolchildren, distributing sweets and chocolates.

She also informed students about the struggles and contributions of Tantya Mama Bhil and Birsa Munda.