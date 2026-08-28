Child-Friendly Toilets To Be Built At Anganwadi Centres In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi centres in rural areas of Indore will soon get child-friendly toilets, with the panchayat department directing officials to prioritise sanitation facilities for young children.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting chaired by district panchayat CEO Himanshu Prajapati to review rural development works.

Officials were directed to ensure that toilets in Anganwadi buildings are constructed keeping the needs, safety and convenience of children in mind.

The department has also instructed that construction work at 19 Anganwadi centres be completed within 15 days. Officials were asked to ensure that the facilities are properly maintained and made readily accessible to children.

The move aims to strengthen sanitation and hygiene facilities at Anganwadi centres, where young children spend a significant part of their day. Proper child-friendly toilets are expected to provide a safer and more comfortable environment for children while encouraging hygiene practices from an early age.

The meeting also reviewed other rural development works, including door-to-door garbage collection, waste management, water conservation and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.