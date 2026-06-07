Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets Ambassadors From Latin American And Caribbean Countries | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the meeting of the 'India-Latin America and Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum', held in the city on Saturday, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held one-on-one discussions with ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Dr Mohan Yadav stated that the foundation of any true partnership rests on a sense of kinship and trust, and then the partnerships go beyond mere agreements.

Madhya Pradesh is implementing large-scale projects in renewable energy and the manufacturing of renewable energy products. The state's investment promotion policy ranks among the best in India.

The investments from Latin American countries in the state could leverage available resources to tap into India's domestic market and explore export opportunities to other countries.

Dr Mohan Yadav mentioned that the state's central location makes it geographically ideal for doing business within the Indian market. The state is a major tourist destination in India, boasting 24 wildlife sanctuaries, 12 national parks, 7 tiger reserves, and 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Currently, both the Central and State governments are consistently investing in infrastructure development across the state. Madhya Pradesh also possesses an abundant supply of skilled manpower.

He highlighted to the ambassadors of Uruguay, Cuba, Panama, Mexico, Suriname, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru that this is the best time to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

He also briefed the diplomats that the state's largest industrial summit, GIS-2027, is scheduled for January 2027, and Simhastha-2028 will be held in Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, extending a cordial invitation to all of them.

Dr Mohan Yadav also interacted with social media influencers and urged them to participate in the state's development.

During the interaction, Alberto Guani, Ambassador of Uruguay to India, Juan Carlos Marsan, Ambassador of Cuba to India, Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of El Salvador to India, Alonso Corre, Ambassador of Panama to India, Dharam Kumar Seeraj, High Commissioner of Guyana to India, Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of Peru to India, Omar Castaneda, Ambassador of Guatemala to India, Adolfo Garcia, Consul General of Mexico in India, and Dr Jitendra Joshi, President, Global India Business Forum, were present.