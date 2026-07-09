Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Three Manufacturing Units, Including Liugong India's ₹272 Crore Expansion | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the 'Make in India' initiative is a key objective for Madhya Pradesh and that Pithampur has become central to translating the vision of 'Make in India' and 'Make in MP' into reality.

He said the state is developing a comprehensive supporting ecosystem in Pithampur to strengthen manufacturing and attract investment.

Addressing a public meeting during the inauguration of LiuGong India's new manufacturing plant in the Pithampur industrial area, Yadav inaugurated the expansion of the company's existing production unit.

LiuGong India Private Limited has established a new facility at its existing plant with an additional investment of Rs 272 crore. LiuGong Machinery Company Limited president Zheng Xin welcomed the Chief Minister with a bouquet.

The Chief Minister said his government believes in delivering development on the ground rather than merely making announcements.

He described Pithampur as a manufacturing gateway not only for Madhya Pradesh but for the entire country, adding that the establishment of another industrial unit by a major global company within a month reflected growing investor confidence in the state.

Kisan Irrigation opens fourth manufacturing unit

Yadav also inaugurated the fourth manufacturing unit of Kisan Irrigation and Infrastructure Limited in the Pithampur industrial area.

He inspected the facility and reviewed the state-of-the-art machinery used for pipe manufacturing.

He said companies such as Kisan Irrigation were giving a new direction to investment, employment and technological progress in the state.

Second unit of ATFC Aditya Techno Fab inaugurated

Yadav also inaugurated the second manufacturing unit of ATFC Aditya Techno Fab Private Limited in Sector-3 of the Pithampur industrial area.

During his visit, he reviewed the company's modern machinery, production processes, technical equipment and production capacity.

Congratulating the company on the launch of the new unit, Yadav described it as a significant step in the state's industrial development.

The company operates in railway bogie manufacturing, automobile fabrication, railway fabrication, foundry work and the construction of pre-engineered building (PEB) structures.